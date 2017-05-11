MAY 11, 2017

Liberty signs Ferrari spokesman?

A former Ferrari spokesman is returning to formula one.

In the Italian team's famous Todt-Schumacher era, Italian Luca Colajanni was the communications chief.

Ferrari insider Leo Turrini now reveals on his Quotidiano blog that Colajanni is returning to the sport to be in charge of new F1 owner Liberty Media's communications arm.

