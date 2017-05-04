MAY 4, 2017
Renault starts work on 2018 car
Renault intends to "surprise" the F1 hierarchy in 2018.
That is the claim of team boss Cyril Abiteboul, as the French works team already pushes to establish itself at the head of the midfield this year.
"It's important to go step by step," he told Russia's Championat.
"According to our plan, we must begin to fight for the podium in the course of next season. Yes, the gap now is big but the whole team is working day and night on the plan.
"Honestly, our 2018 car will be our first that is built with the use of all of our fresh resources, as the one we have this year was created under some limitations.
"We have falready started work on the car for next season, and I think everyone will be surprised with what we have in 2018," Abiteboul added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
F1 EYES PAY-TV SWITCH FOR GERMANY
ALONSO AT INDY 500 UNFORTUNATE SAYS CAREY
CAREY NOT CONFIRMING 25-RACE CALENDAR FOR FUTURE
KUBICA COULD DO NEW YORK FORMULA E RACE
VETTEL TIPS BARCELONA BOOST FOR RED BULL
JORDAN SURE VETTEL IN MERCEDES TALKS
LAUDA ADMITS FERRARI CLEARLY AHEAD
MONACO ADMITS IT PAYS LOW F1 RACE FEE
INDIA WANTS MILLIONS IN F1 TAXES
LONDON ADMITS TALKS FOR F1 CAR SHOWCASE