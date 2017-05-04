MAY 4, 2017
Monaco admits it pays low F1 race fee
Monaco has denied it pays no fee to host the fabled street race in the Principality.
The race is commonly called F1's 'jewel in the crown', amid rumours its history and status meant it was the only event on the annual schedule that is charged no fee.
"That's just a rumour," Monaco's Prince Albert II told the FIA magazine Auto.
"Maybe the rights are less expensive than for other circuits, but there is a fee," he said.
The Prince's comments come after the now-ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone recently admitted that he overcharged some race promoters.
But now it is confirmed that Ecclestone actually under-charged Monaco.
Prince Albert II said: "Bernie was well aware what Monaco brought to formula one -- he said it himself, as do the sponsors and drivers. He always took care of us, but he still made us pay what he reckoned was the right amount."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
F1 EYES PAY-TV SWITCH FOR GERMANY
ALONSO AT INDY 500 UNFORTUNATE SAYS CAREY
CAREY NOT CONFIRMING 25-RACE CALENDAR FOR FUTURE
KUBICA COULD DO NEW YORK FORMULA E RACE
VETTEL TIPS BARCELONA BOOST FOR RED BULL
JORDAN SURE VETTEL IN MERCEDES TALKS
LAUDA ADMITS FERRARI CLEARLY AHEAD
MONACO ADMITS IT PAYS LOW F1 RACE FEE
INDIA WANTS MILLIONS IN F1 TAXES
LONDON ADMITS TALKS FOR F1 CAR SHOWCASE