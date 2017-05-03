Hamilton thinks nothing about Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton says he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship.

After a season long battle, the triple world champion's long-time Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg finally broke through for a title win, and promptly retired.

Asked what he thinks of the German today, Hamilton is quoted by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Nothing.

"We were teammates, we worked together for a few years and now he's retired. I wish him the best," Hamilton added.

"Last year I lost the title, but I beat him on the number of wins. I was proud because I didn't give up until the end, like always."

(GMM)