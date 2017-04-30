APRIL 30, 2017
Ferrari happy with Raikkonen in Russia
Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has hailed the performance of Ferrari's race drivers.
At Sochi, Sebastian Vettel qualified on pole but it was his earlier-struggling teammate Kimi Raikkonen who qualified next, in front of the two Mercedes.
"I'm really happy, most of all because we have a great car and two exceptional drivers -- and I must stress two," boss Arrivabene told Italy's Sky.
"It is nice to see them smiling.
"Kimi is not a slow driver. He might take a moment early in the season to find his pace, but once he finds it, his right leg is really heavy," he added.
