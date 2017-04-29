Mercedes not leaving F1 for Formula E says Lauda

Niki Lauda has denied Mercedes is tossing up between a future in F1 or the all-electric open wheeler series Formula E.

As F1 starts the process of planning for the new engine rules beyond 2020, it is notable that Mercedes has reserved a place for the future in the ever more popular and relevant electric series.

But Mercedes team chairman Lauda told Speed Week: "We did it (reserved the place) for strategic reasons.

"But we will continue to be in formula one. It (Formula E) is not under discussion for us as an alternative to formula one," he added.

(GMM)