Hamilton backs New York night race plans

Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a F1 night race in New York.

Recently, Bernie Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said a race in New York is a "priority".

"In New York it would be really cool," triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia.

"We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible -- it's a stunning city.

"New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix. Whether it's a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool."

(GMM)