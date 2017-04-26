Renault boss plays down Alonso reports

Cyril Abiteboul has played down reports linking Fernando Alonso with a return to Renault.

Germany's Auto Bild claims that in Bahrain recently, talks took place between the French works team and the Spanish driver's management about a deal for 2018.

But Renault boss Abiteboul was quoted as saying: "I do not think we will fight for the championship next year.

"So it makes no sense to have a driver who is so frustrated about that situation."

Abiteboul's involvement at Renault dates back to Alonso's first stint at the marque, when he won back-to-back titles a decade ago in the Flavio Briatore era.

But Abiteboul said: "I don't live in the past. Circumstances change and now we need a driver that is right for the future."

