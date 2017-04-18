APRIL 18, 2017
Alonso denies voluntarily quitting Bahrain GP
Sources close to Fernando Alonso have "strongly denied" suggestions the Spaniard voluntarily quit Sunday's Bahrain grand prix.
After making derogatory comments about the Honda power unit on the radio, Alonso claimed he had an "engine problem" and retired.
But post-race rumours suggested that because he was out of the points, Alonso had simply retired a healthy car.
However, sources close to Alonso "strongly denied" that was the case, according to the Spanish sports daily AS.
(GMM)
