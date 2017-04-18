APRIL 18, 2017
Force India hails rapid Renault progress
Renault is a standout midfield performer so far in 2017.
That is the view of Bob Fernley, the deputy boss at Force India.
Last year, Force India was the fourth force in F1, and the Silverstone based team remains fourth in the 2017 standings after three races.
But although Renault's results are not yet flowing in, Fernley said he is impressed with how Renault is going.
"Yes, I think they are progressing very quickly," he said. "Certainly more quickly than I would have expected.
"Before testing, I thought we would have a rivalry with Williams, Toro Rosso and McLaren, but McLaren clearly has a problem and Renault has made a significant step forward," Fernley added.
"Right now, two teams are in a fierce battle for first place, but behind them there are many teams and that's great."
(GMM)
