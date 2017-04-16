F1 poised to ban T-wings

F1's governing body could be poised to ban the controversial 'T-wings' seen up and down the grid in 2017.

The aerodynamic appendages are unpopular from an aesthetic point of view, and there could also be a safety issue after two high-profile failures on the Mercedes car recently.

"It did about 50,000 pounds of damage (to Max Verstappen's car in Bahrain) so I think they should be banned on the grounds of safety and cost," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Now, it emerges that F1 has scheduled a meeting of the technical working group for next Friday, with the future of the T-wings and engine cover 'shark fins' on the agenda.

Mercedes was ordered by the FIA to strengthen its T-wing design in Bahrain, but boss Toto Wolff is not sure a ban is necessary.

"I can well imagine that Christian wants a part banned on a rival car," he smiled, insisting even a "baseball bat" would not damage the reinforced Mercedes T-wing now.

When asked if T-wings are poised to be banned ahead of the forthcoming Russian grand prix, Williams technical boss Paddy Lowe answered: "I don't know. Ask Charlie Whiting."

(GMM)