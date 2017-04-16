Flexible Ferrari story nonsense says Lauda

A controversy about the legality of Ferrari's competitive 2017 car is continuing in Bahrain.

Earlier, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko said "incriminating" video footage of flexible aerodynamic features of the red car is doing the rounds.

But Niki Lauda, the team chairman at Mercedes, played down the rumours as "nonsense".

"If someone believes it is illegal, all cars go through technical inspections," the F1 legend told German television RTL.

The flexible parts of the Ferrari most under scrutiny are the front wing flaps, the rear wing and the 'monkey seat'.

But some believe the biggest advantage is being achieved through the floor.

Former F1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer, however, told Germany's Sky: "It is legal.

"Ferrari has cleverly used a gap in the rules."

And so for now, while Marko is among the naysayers, there is no sign of an official protest.

"Nothing is coming from us," he said. "The FIA are the police."

(GMM)