APRIL 16, 2017
Wehrlein can still feel old back injury
Pascal Wehrlein says he can still feel the effects of his recent back injury.
After missing Australia and China, the German returned to his Sauber in Bahrain and confirmed that he had recovered from three broken vertebrae.
And on track, he duly impressed, clearly outpacing his teammate Marcus Ericsson.
"He has hit back in a spectacular way," Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes' junior driver programme, said.
At the same time, 22-year-old Wehrlein admitted he can still feel his old back injury.
"It can be like that for another half year," German reports quote him as saying.
"But I am not concerned.
"It's ok. I can still feel it in my back a little, but it was not a problem to do the long runs."
In fact, he said the intense training he was able to do in the past few weeks has made him "absolutely ready" for the rest of the 2017 season.
"My (fitness) numbers, especially the strength, are very different compared to Melbourne," said Wehrlein.
"I have no concerns that there will be problems again."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
F1 POISED TO BAN T-WINGS
ALONSO IN TALKS ABOUT 2018 RENAULT RETURN?
FLEXIBLE FERRARI STORY NONSENSE SAYS LAUDA
CORRELATION TO BLAME FOR RED BULL PROBLEMS
NO NEW RULE AFTER VETTEL GRID POSITION CONTROVERSY
STRESS GONE BETWEEN MERCEDES DRIVERS SAYS WOLFF
SAINZ EYES TOP THREE TEAMS FOR FUTURE
MCLAREN CHASSIS AMONG BEST IN 2017 SAYS ALONSO
WEHRLEIN CAN STILL FEEL OLD BACK INJURY
VANDOORNE STILL FUTURE CHAMPION SAYS VASSEUR