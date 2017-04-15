Red Bull concerned about flexible Ferrari

Red Bull has become the first F1 team to admit concerns about the flexibility of Ferrari's 2017 car.

The energy drink owned team is notably lagging behind Mercedes and Ferrari this year, amid rumours the new Ferrari has aerodynamic elements - like the floor and the front wing - that visibly flex at speed.

"There are very incriminating pictures where not only the floor but also other parts show a lot of flexibility," Red Bull official Helmut Marko said in Bahrain.

"We will see how the FIA react," he is quoted by the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

When asked about the 'flexible Ferrari' rumours, joint championship leader Sebastian Vettel said: "That's the first time I've heard it.

"I think when you're at the front there will always be something that people don't like, so it's more like a compliment," the German added.

And Vettel said it is not right to say the wings and floor are the only impressive parts of the new red car.

"We were very brave with our layout of the sidepods," he told Bild newspaper in Bahrain. "They look like rabbit ears, just for Easter."

(GMM)