Raikkonen to open karaoke bar

Kimi Raikkonen is set to open a karaoke bar in Helsinki, the capital of his native Finland.

That is the claim of the Finnish entertainment magazine Seitseman Paivaa.

The report said the Ferrari driver and 2007 world champion wanted to keep the precise location of the venue secret, but it is apparently close to where he keeps his yacht.

Seitseman Paivaa said Raikkonen is a karaoke regular, and Youtube footage from 2009 indeed depicts the 37-year-old singing in his native Finnish in a bar.

The report said work on the establishment will begin in April.

(GMM)