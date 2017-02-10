FEBRUARY 10, 2017
Private companies to pay Russia GP race fee
The race fee for the Russian grand prix will be paid entirely by private investors in 2017.
Until now, the state has been deeply involved with the running of the race in Sochi, which since 2014 has been attended by president Vladimir Putin.
But the Russian news agency Rambler reports that responsibility for the race fee, payable to F1's commercial rights holder each year, will now be handled privately.
Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak confirmed that the major investors are Lukoil, a major Russian oil company, VTB, a finance bank, and aluminium company Rusal.
"Now the contribution is paid by Lukoil, VTB, Rusal and many other companies. A pool of about ten investors," he said.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
ALONSO TO DEBUT 2017 MCLAREN
RAIKKONEN TO OPEN KARAOKE BAR
INDIA MOVES FOR MALLYA'S EXTRADITION
PRIVATE COMPANIES TO PAY RUSSIA GP RACE FEE
RENAULT NOT REPLACING BOSS VASSEUR
F1 ENGINES NOT READY TO CRACK 1000HP SAYS ABITEBOUL
PEREZ BACKS MEXICO GP ANTI-TRUMP CAMPAIGN
SAUBER TO DECIDE ON 2018 ENGINE SUPPLY
NO MORE CARMAKERS ON F1 HORIZON
BOTTAS HITS BACK AT HAMILTON CAREER KILLER JIBE