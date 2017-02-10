FEBRUARY 10, 2017
Bottas hits back at Hamilton career killer jibe
Valtteri Bottas has replied to what might be seen as the opening salvo in a new psychological battle between Mercedes' F1 drivers.
Claims by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony that the triple world champion is a "career killer" for his teammates was widely interpreted as the first mind game fired at Finn Bottas.
On a one-year contract, Finn Bottas has been signed up by Mercedes to replace the now retired Nico Rosberg, who shared a famously strained relationship with Hamilton dating back to 2013.
When asked about the "career killer" jibe by the Finnish broadcaster MTV, Bottas commented: "Well, I wouldn't want to be my teammate, either.
"Let's wait and see. The season starts soon so we'll see how it goes," the 27-year-old reportedly smiled.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
ALONSO TO DEBUT 2017 MCLAREN
RAIKKONEN TO OPEN KARAOKE BAR
INDIA MOVES FOR MALLYA'S EXTRADITION
PRIVATE COMPANIES TO PAY RUSSIA GP RACE FEE
RENAULT NOT REPLACING BOSS VASSEUR
F1 ENGINES NOT READY TO CRACK 1000HP SAYS ABITEBOUL
PEREZ BACKS MEXICO GP ANTI-TRUMP CAMPAIGN
SAUBER TO DECIDE ON 2018 ENGINE SUPPLY
NO MORE CARMAKERS ON F1 HORIZON
BOTTAS HITS BACK AT HAMILTON CAREER KILLER JIBE