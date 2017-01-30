JANUARY 30, 2017
F1 must not give up on hybrid engines says Wolff
Toto Wolff says F1 should not give up on its 'hybrid' engine era.
Mercedes has utterly dominated in the quieter, controversial 'power unit' era since 2014, with even new F1 chief Ross Brawn admitting the sport should think about how it proceeds with the next engine rules for 2020.
But Mercedes chief Wolff told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper: "We need to look at how we can pull even more power out of these hybrid engines.
"Formula one is the fastest laboratory in the world and we must not give up," he insisted.
Wolff indicated that returning to extremely loud, normally-aspirated engines would be the wrong move for F1, in a world where he says "100pc electrical power within 10 or 15 years" is imaginable.
(GMM)
