Vasseur won't be replaced says Abiteboul

Renault will not be "weakened" by the departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur.

That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, who as managing director might now be seen as the leading figure on the Enstone based race team.

Vasseur's departure follows a long period of speculation of management unrest within the French works team, which struggled in 2016 following the Lotus buyout.

But Abiteboul is quoted by France's L'Equipe: "We are not shocked by this decision, and we are not weakened.

"It is something that was discussed at length with Fred. The role differs at all the teams, and as far as I know, Fred will not be replaced by anyone else.

"If we feel that something is missing in the team, then we will act accordingly. But I do not think it is necessary today," he added.

