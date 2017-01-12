McLaren to launch car on February 19

McLaren-Honda will launch its 2017 car on February 19, according to the Spanish sports daily AS.

So far, four teams have announced launch dates for the new season: Renault will unveil its single seater on 21 February, Force India on the 22nd, and then Mercedes and Ferrari over the following two days.

But AS claims that McLaren will actually beat all of them to it with an online launch on February 19.

"It has not been confirmed by the team," the correspondent acknowledged.

When contacted by GMM, a McLaren spokesman said of the Spanish report: "No, that is not correct."

Asked if February 21 is actually the right date for McLaren's launch, the spokesman said: "Both (are) wrong!"

(GMM)