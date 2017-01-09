Hulkenberg training hard for 2017

Nico Hulkenberg says he has never worked harder ahead of a new season of formula one.

The German is switching from the small outfit Force India to the Renault works team for 2017.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag how he is preparing for the season, Hulkenberg answered: "More intensively than ever.

"I have already had the first meetings with the team, and I have given up a longer holiday. My goal is to be as well prepared and trained for the season as possible."

Hulkenberg, 29, said his higher focus is not just about having changed teams, but because of the extent of the chassis and tyre rule changes for 2017.

"The rules are changing the cornering speeds in an extreme way," he said, "so the neck muscles in particular have to be strengthened to prepare."

(GMM)