Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017?

Ferrari will crack the 1000 horse power barrier with its 2017 engine, according to a report in Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The sports newspaper also speculated that the Maranello team's new machine, codenamed 668 and set to be launched on February 24, will have a narrow nose and new gearbox.

As for power, the correspondent wrote: "Among other things, the increased fuel allowance will (mean the engine can) achieve and exceed 1000hp, which was already approached last season with peaks of 970-980hp."

