Family to stay silent on Schumacher health

Michael Schumacher's manager insists there will be no changes to the policy of radio silence when it comes to the health of the F1 legend.

The management and family of the seven time world champion have just launched official Instagram and Twitter accounts in Schumacher's name, but his actual condition some three years after his skiing fall remains unknown.

"Michael's health is not a public issue, so we will not comment on it," his manager Sabine Kehm is quoted by Sky Deutschland.

"We are aware that this is difficult to understand for some people, but we are in perfect agreement with Michael's attitude and can only say thanks for the understanding," she added.

Kehm was speaking at the launch of a not-for-profit initiative called 'Keep Fighting', to inspire others to follow Schumacher's never give up attitude.

The news about the family's ongoing privacy also comes as it emerges that someone reportedly tried to sell to the media an image of Schumacher as he recovers.

Welt newspaper said the family launched a complaint with the public prosecutor.

One of the closest friends of the Schumacher family is FIA president Jean Todt, who was asked by Corriere della Sera newspaper why he rarely talks about the almost 48-year-old.

"Some things you do not say, you do, and that's enough," he answered.

"This area should remain personal. Michael was not the kind of person who easily made friends, but we developed a very strong friendship," said Todt.

