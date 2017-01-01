Abu Dhabi GP - Friday - Practice Session 1 Results
|Friday Practice Session 1
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|ENTRANT
|TIME
|1.
|Sebastian Vettel
|Germany
|Ferrari
|1:39.006
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Britain
|Mercedes GP
|1:39.126
|3.
|Max Verstappen
|Netherlands
|Red Bull-Tag Heuer
|1:39.154
|4.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Finland
|Ferrari
|1:39.518
|5.
|Valtteri Bottas
|Finland
|Mercedes GP
|1:39.741
|6.
|Sergio Perez
|Mexico
|Force India-Mercedes
|1:40.293
|7.
|Fernando Alonso
|Spain
|McLaren-Honda
|1:40.522
|8.
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Belgium
|McLaren-Honda
|1:40.569
|9.
|Felipe Massa
|Brazil
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:40.723
|10.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Autralia
|Red Bull-Tag Heuer
|1:40.773
|11.
|George Russell
|Britain
|Force India-Mercedes
|1:41.131
|12.
|Romain Grosjean
|France
|Haas-Ferrari
|1:41.306
|13.
|Lance Stroll
|Canada
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:41.581
|14.
|Pierre Gasly
|France
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1:41.646
|15.
|Carlos Sainz
|Spain
|Renault
|1:41.748
|16.
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Germany
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1:41.752
|17.
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Germany
|Renault
|1:41.864
|18.
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Italy
|Haas-Ferrari
|1:42.065
|19.
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sweden
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1:42.344
|20.
|Brendon Hartley
|New Zealand
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1:42.585