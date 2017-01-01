Abu Dhabi GP - Friday - Practice Session 1 Results

Friday Practice Session 1
POS DRIVER NATIONALITY ENTRANT TIME
1. Sebastian Vettel Germany Ferrari 1:39.006
2. Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes GP 1:39.126
3. Max Verstappen Netherlands Red Bull-Tag Heuer 1:39.154
4. Kimi Raikkonen Finland Ferrari 1:39.518
5. Valtteri Bottas Finland Mercedes GP 1:39.741
6. Sergio Perez Mexico Force India-Mercedes 1:40.293
7. Fernando Alonso Spain McLaren-Honda 1:40.522
8. Stoffel Vandoorne Belgium McLaren-Honda 1:40.569
9. Felipe Massa Brazil Williams-Mercedes 1:40.723
10. Daniel Ricciardo Autralia Red Bull-Tag Heuer 1:40.773
11. George Russell Britain Force India-Mercedes 1:41.131
12. Romain Grosjean France Haas-Ferrari 1:41.306
13. Lance Stroll Canada Williams-Mercedes 1:41.581
14. Pierre Gasly France Toro Rosso-Renault 1:41.646
15. Carlos Sainz Spain Renault 1:41.748
16. Pascal Wehrlein Germany Sauber-Ferrari 1:41.752
17. Nico Hulkenberg Germany Renault 1:41.864
18. Antonio Giovinazzi Italy Haas-Ferrari 1:42.065
19. Marcus Ericsson Sweden Sauber-Ferrari 1:42.344
20. Brendon Hartley New Zealand Toro Rosso-Renault 1:42.585


