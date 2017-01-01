United States GP - Saturday - Team Quotes

Sebastian Vettel, United States GP 2017 © RV Press

Mercedes GP

Red Bull-Tag Heuer

Daniel Ricciardo (4th, 1:33.577): "I was happy when I crossed the line and could see I was fourth. But then I was only a hundredth off Valtteri so I was kind of happy but then I was like: a hundredth is nothing, but I felt with what I had that was all I could do. Q1 I was miles off the pace and even this morning in FP3 so it hasn't been the easiest weekend up until now. The wind was a big struggle for everyone today. The track is really open and the wind blows from all directions so it's quite strong. That factor combined with the track being a bit bumpy and slippery is why the lap times are not crazy fast this year. But then towards the end of Qualifying on the last lap we managed to find a little bit more so that was positive and I'm happy to end there. Second row is good enough to fight tomorrow."

Max Verstappen (6th, 1:33.658): "Today did not go as planned. The car balance was good so it was definitely possible to go quicker but I made a mistake. I'm not happy with that so I would class this as a very disappointing qualifying. In the last sector I lost a lot of lap time which is really frustrating, I think if not I could have been up with Sebastian in P3 which makes it even more disappointing. I had a new engine which felt ok; I need to check the data but everything seemed to work well. I qualified on the Supersoft so we will have to wait and see what I can do on that tomorrow. We have the car and the performance is there so even though I am starting at the back of the grid I'll try to overtake as many cars as possible and move through the field. To get back to sixth would be good and anything higher would be great. My long runs have felt strong all weekend so we will see how the degradation goes and start from there."

Christian Horner, Sporting Director: "Overall, a satisfying Qualifying, particularly for Daniel, who extracted the maximum from the car in Q3 today to pip Kimi for fourth place and take a place on the second row. Max unfortunately made an error in the final sector which cost him but it is relatively immaterial knowing he will be starting towards the back of the grid for tomorrow's grand prix. COTA offers opportunity for overtaking, and our drivers are not shy of that, so we will be hopeful both drivers can make an impression on the race tomorrow."

Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen (5th, 1:33.577):

Force India-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (7th, 1:34.647): "I'm happy with the result today. The team has done a fantastic job once again and we have been strong in every session. We have a great chance to pick up a big bunch of points tomorrow. It was not an easy qualifying session for me because I did not feel well. I had a very bad headache and problems with my stomach. So I am glad to have made it through the session with a strong result. I now need to get some rest and try to recover to be ready for the race tomorrow."

Sergio Perez (10th, 1:35.148): "It's quite disappointing to end up tenth because I know I had the pace to be at least seventh or eighth. My qualifying was compromised in Q1 when Kevin [Magnussen] blocked me. It cost me an extra set of tyres in Q1 and it meant I went into Q3 with just a single set of fresh tyres. I had to do my final lap on used tyres and had to settle for tenth place. I can't wait for the race tomorrow. I hope we can get a good start and make up for some of the ground we lost today."

Robert Fernley, Deputy Team Principal: "Another strong performance with both cars making it through to Q3 this afternoon. After the grid penalty for Verstappen, we expect to line up in sixth and ninth places tomorrow, which gives us a great opportunity to score good points. We had to work hard yesterday and this morning to dial the car into this circuit - much more so than in Malaysia and Japan - but the team did a fantastic job overnight and took the right decisions ahead of qualifying. Sergio was a bit unlucky during the session and didn't maximise the car's potential, but the race pace is very encouraging for tomorrow. Esteban was a little under the weather during the session so to qualify in seventh place is a tremendous effort."

Williams-Mercedes

Felipe Massa (11th, 1:35.155): "My lap was clean. There was little difference between three teams today but, unfortunately, we were the car behind. We need to analyse everything. My lap was clear, no mistakes, but, unfortunately, we couldn't get to Q3. I was happy and confident with the car the whole weekend, the only thing I expected was to improve more."

Lance Stroll (17th, 1:36.868): "It was a bad day. It was a problem with the power unit not deploying its energy correctly. It cost me eight tenths of a second on the back straight and it cost me my last lap. It is just one of those things, not a human error, just an unlucky situation. With these very complicated power units this sort of thing can happen, as the energy went into a saving mode and not a qualifying mode. I am obviously very disappointed, but now we can see what we can do tomorrow as there was more pace in the car. It's another race, we are starting near the back and we will go forward."

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: "It's disappointing not to get either car into Q3 as we felt we had the potential to do so. Lance had a problem in Q1 on his second run with the lap trigger which caused some problems with energy deployment. He lost eight tenths down the back straight, which clearly would have been more than enough to put him into Q2, but, unfortunately, he was knocked out in P17. In Felipe's case, it was a very close fought battle at the end of Q2 for the final spots in the top 10. He missed out by about half a tenth, so he finished in 11th place. We will benefit from a number of grid penalties which puts us within touch of the points tomorrow, so we look forward to seeing what we can do in the race."

McLaren-Honda

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Renault

Daniil Kvyat (12th, 1:35.529): "I'm very pleased with today's qualifying. We did a good job with the limited information we had and set the car up well after missing out on a lot of this morning's FP3 - I think we reached the limit of the car with my last Quali lap, so we can be happy - the engineers did a fantastic job! I feel good in the car and we'll try and turn today's P12 into points tomorrow. Anything can happen in the race so we will just need to stay cool, look after the tyres, keep the strategy open and give it our all!"

Brendon Hartley (18th, 1:36.889): "A difficult qualifying session - still a lot to learn! - but I'm smiling! These cars are incredibly fast and awesome to drive and when you go out on low fuel and new tyres it's such a peak in performance! I didn't quite nail the session, but I can't forget that I've been thrown in the deep end here, so I'm pretty satisfied with how the weekend has gone so far. My long-run pace is pretty good - I guess that's what I know how to do well anyway from endurance racing! I feel quite confident managing tyres, so I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow. I haven't done a standing start in a long time, but hopefully I can manage a clean start and see what we can do after that. I'm really enjoying my Formula 1 debut! There'll be a few butterflies in my stomach tomorrow for sure, but I've been pretty relaxed all weekend - I'm trying to tell myself it's just another race, even though I know it's obviously not...it's really my F1 debut! But I'll sleep well tonight and push as hard as I can. I'm excited to see how far we can move up the grid tomorrow!"

Jody Egginton, Head of Vehicle Performance: "Overall today has been slightly more difficult than it should have been due to the issue with Daniil's car in FP3, but we have done a reasonable job to get him back up to speed from this setback. The set-up changes made overnight provided the expected performance improvement on both cars, however, the windy conditions have contributed to some changes in car balance and the drivers have had to adapt to this. Brendon made a good step in his short run performance in FP3, taking more from the two ultrasoft tyre sets and making another step with this in Qualifying. This was important as it was one of the areas which we could not manage to fully explore during Friday due to limited tyre sets and the damp conditions. Unfortunately, Daniil's FP3 ran less smoothly because of an issue with the front suspension significantly effecting car balance and, with insufficient time to resolve the issue, he was not able to set a clean baseline or run the ultrasoft. We elected to allow for three runs in Q1 and Daniil made the most of the final Q1 run and progressed to Q2. Brendon's progress was also good and looking at his runs it's fair to say that if he had one more run in Q1, he probably would have made the cut for Q2. Daniil's final run in Q2 was very tidy and within a tenth or so of what was possible. With penalties applied, Daniil will start ahead of his qualifying position so we are in the mix and well placed to be able to race our closest competitors. We now switch focus to the race strategy with the target to get both cars as far forward in the race as possible. In the case of Brendon, given his PU penalty, we will be investigating options for alternative race strategies which, if the opportunity presents itself, we can utilise to allow him to move forwards and gain track position. With Daniil starting ahead, the approach will be slightly different as we will need to give more consideration to potentially undercut or overcut our closest competitors in order to move forwards or consolidate track position. Looking ahead to the race, tyre allocation for both drivers provides a good level of flexibility so we can adapt if required. With our long run pace on Friday looking reasonable, and the basic package working in line with expectation, we have the possibility to score points if we can optimise our race. However, the midfield is super tight and even a small mistake can cost points so we need to stay focused."

Haas-Ferrari

Romain Grosjean (14th, 1:35.870): "It's been a tough weekend up to qualifying. I hadn't run any ultrasofts before qualifying. Yesterday we broke a part on a quali run, and today I spun in FP3 before I could try them. The incident with Lance Stroll (unnecessarily impeding another driver) was unexpected, and pretty close. I was lucky not to spin on the grass, which would've been a disaster. It would've been the end of qualifying. We went through to Q2, which was good as it was the maximum we had in the car. We pushed really hard and closed the gap from seven tenths to two tenths to the guys in front, but we still haven't really been performing well this weekend. I think it's more tire related, and that's where we've got such a strong swing of performance. We need to get on top of that. Hopefully, we can give the fans something special for tomorrow."

Kevin Magnussen (20th, 1:37.394): "Something wasn't right. I mean, we haven't had it right all weekend, but suddenly I didn't have any grip at all and I have no idea why. I don't have any answers for why I was the slowest car on track. It's very disappointing. It felt like the tires weren't even new. It felt like a used set - it was new, but the feeling was very bad. And then, of course, I got in the way of Sergio (Perez). He was on an out lap and I didn't let him through, so I can understand if he's pretty angry with that, but I can only say it was a mistake."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "Not the easiest of days for us today. It looked like Kevin just couldn't find a balance on his fast lap. Romain did the best he could do with the car to get his fast lap. With Romain starting 12th after penalties for the other guys, we'll try to get in the points tomorrow with him. It'll be more difficult for Kevin starting in the back, but with the starts he's had in these last races, you never know where he could end up by turn one. Now we get prepared for tomorrow and try to do our best."

Renault

Carlos Sainz (8th, 1:34.852): "There's been a lot to adapt to over this weekend but I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve; it's not a bad effort for our first qualifying together! It wasn't the easiest session with the changes in temperature and with the wind as I didn't know how the car would react to this, but we did a good job so I'm very happy. Coming to a new team late in the season was always going to be a challenge, but everyone at the team and back in the factory has made things very easy for me. I'm looking for a clean race tomorrow. There's more speed in the car and in me as I adapt further, so to finish in the top ten higher than where I start is the target."

Nico Hulkenberg (15th, No Time): "We have a twenty-place grid penalty for the race, so regardless of where I qualified, I'll be at the back of the grid tomorrow. We opted to have flexibility on strategy as we can choose our starting tyres, and this also saves car and engine mileage through not running to the end of the session. The car felt competitive today, as we saw by my being in the top ten with a single Q1 run. It's a track where you can overtake, so tomorrow has interesting possibilities. I'm looking forward to a good bit of racing."

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "We've made a step forward this weekend. Qualifying was a little bittersweet today. First, congratulations to Carlos; he is having a fantastic first weekend so far. He went comfortably into Q3 and had a good lap for P8. Carlos will start seventh with Max Verstappen's penalty. For Nico, we specifically elected to do one run in Q1 as his penalties mean he would start from the back regardless and avoiding Q3 means a free choice on starting tyres tomorrow. We are optimistic for both drivers to get into the points on Sunday. The car is working very well here; we made some decent aero progress on Friday and we feel we've made a step forward with the car this weekend."

Sauber-Ferrari

Marcus Ericsson (16th, 1:36.842): "It was a positive day for us. During FP3 this morning we made some steps forward by bringing the tyres into the right operating window. That helped us to extract the maximum out of the car. I also put in a good lap at the end of Q1. It is a satisfying result compared to the last GP weekends. We are going into the race with a good feeling."

Pascal Wehrlein (19th, 1:37.179): "I am not satisfied with today's qualifying. Things were looking good yesterday, but today I did not feel comfortable with the car balance in FP3. At the beginning of qualifying, I started off OK but in my last lap in Q1, I went off the track. We are now looking into the data in order to make progress for tomorrow's race."



