Singapore GP - Sunday - Race Notes

Hamilton wins at Singapore

Podium, Singapore GP 2017 © RV Press

By Mark Karp

Lewis Hamilton won an action packed wet-dry Singapore Grand Prix tonight in his Mercedes GP 4.5 seconds ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in his Red Bull. Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes was third, 8.8 seconds behind the winner.

After the Ferrari's of Vettel and Raikkonen as well as the Red Bull of Verstappen crashed out in the first lap, Hamilton took the lead and never gave it up throughout the race.

It is Hamilton's seventh win of the season and 60th of his career. Hamilton now leads the Drivers championship by 28 points over Vettel in second place.

Before the start Vettel starts on pole with Verstappen alongside on the front row, Ricciardo and Raikkonen start on row two, the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas on row three Hulkenberg and Alonso start on row four and Vandoorne and Saint rounding out the top ten.

Rain started to fall shortly before the start, and if the stewards would start the race behind the safety car - with predictions of rain for the first 35 minutes of the race.

It was decided that we would have a conventional race start.

At the appointed time the field came around all with intermediate or full wet tyres, The lights went out and the race began with Vettel taking the lead, Raikkonen made a quick start around the outside of Verstappen and clips the dutchman, as he is squeezed between the Ferraris. Raikkonen and Verstappen are out, along with several other cars getting involved. A few corners on Vettel spins, touching the barriers, taking his front nose off the car and rolls the car backwards until he can turn around.

The safety car was out with Hamilton leading Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Perez, Botttas, Vandoorne, Ocon, Sainz, Magnussen and Kvyat in tenth place.

Hamilton's engineer tells him, "remember Lewis, the

The race is restarted at the end of lap 4, and the drivers on full wet tires looking strong.

Palmer dives down the inside of Bottas on intermediate tyres and takes fifth place.

Hamilton in the lead followed by Ricciardo in second on intermediates, Hulkenberg, Perez and Palmer next up with full wet tyres

Ricciardo tells the team, "inters are the right tyre."

On lap 7 Hamilton sets fast lap at 2:04.425 seconds, and leads Ricciardo by 4.4s.

On lap 8 Alonso tells the team he has no power, and pits to retires.

On lap 9 Hamilton sets fast lap at 2:03.954s. Sainz passes Ocon for ninth.

At lap 10 Hamilton leads Ricciardo by 5.5 seconds, followed by Hulkenberg (17.6s), Perez (25.1s), Palmer (29.4s).

Kvyat slides off the road and is into the barriers - the safety car comes out. Ricciardo and Perez. Ocon and Magnussen switch from full wet to intermediate tires.

Behind the safety car Hamilton leads Ricciardo, Bottas, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Perez, Palmer, Stroll, Vandoorne and Massa in tenth.

Hamilton tells the team, "has everyone changed tyres except me? Not sure that's a good idea‚Äö√Ñ√∂‚àö√ë¬¨‚àÇ"

At the end of lap 14 the safety car came in and the race resumes with Hamilton still in the lead.

On lap 15 Hamilton sets fast lap at 2m92.612s, and then again the next lap at 2:01.989s.

Magnussen dives down the inside of Ocon and takes 11th place.

Hamilton tells the team, "the track is drying so slow."

Hamilton sets another fast lap at 2:01.719s, and then again at 2:01.352s.

On lap 17 Massa pits and switches to intermediates.

Sainz in fourth is under pressure from Hulkenberg.

On lap 19 Hamilton goes faster at 2:01.100s, and then again at 2:00.985s.

Vandoorne passes Stroll for eighth place.

At lap 20 Hamilton leads Ricciardo by 4.5 seconds, followed by Bottas (13.4s), Saint (23.4s), Hulkenberg (24.8s), Perez (26.6s), Palmer (29.8s), Vandoorne (39.0s), Stroll (38.3s) and Grosjean (43.9s) in tenth place.

On lap 21 Hamilton sets fast lap at 2m00.797s.

On lap 24 Hamilton sets another fast lap at 2m99372s.

Magnussen is the first to pit for ultrasoft dry tires. Massa pits for ultra soft tires as well.

Hamilton sets another fast lap on interns at 1m59.952s.

On lap 26 Stroll pits for ultra soft tyres as well. Magnussen sets a 2m00 lap, while Hamilton sets another fast lap at 1m59.350s.

Sainz, Vandoorne, Grosjean and Ocon all pit.

On lap 28 Ricciardo and Bottas in second and third place both pit. Hulkenberg and Perez pitas well.

Magnussen sets fast lap at 1m57.671s.

On lap 29 Hamilton pits from the lead and switches to ultra soft tires.

Palmer pits as well.

All drivers have now switched over to dry tires.

At lap 30 Hamilton leads Ricciardo by 8.7s, followed by Bottas (24.6s), Hulkenberg (25.4s), Saint (30.2s), Perez (30.9s), Palmer (43.9s), Vandoorne (44.5s), Stroll (50.0s) and Magnussen (54.5s) in tenth place.

On lap 31 Hulkenberg sets fast lap at 1m52.104s. Hulkenberg has closed to under two seconds behind Bottas.

On lap 32 Ricciardo sets fast lap at 1m50.994s, Hamilton goes quicker the next lap at 1m49.453s.

Teams are expecting the race distance to be shortened by three laps, as they will come up on the two hour limit.

On lap 34 Bottas sets fast lap at 1m49.019s, then Ricciardo on the next lap at 1m48.238s.

On lap 36 Ricciardo sets fast lap at 1m47.825s, Hamilton goes quicker the next lap at 1m47.249s.

All drivers are on ultra soft tires except Sainz on super softs.

On lap 37 hits the wall after losing it on the bridge and is stopped - the safety car is deployed.

Hulkenberg pits and the team works on his car.

Under the safety car Hamilton leads Ricciardo, Bottas, Sainz, Perez, Palmer, Vandoorne, Stroll, Grosjean, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen and Massa.

Palmer pits for new tires.

The marshals crane Ericsson's Sauber out of the way, and at the end of lap 40 the safety car pulls in and the race resumes with Hamilton still leading.

On lap 43 Hamilton sets fast lap at 1m47.133s and leads Ricciardo by 3.3s.

Ricciardo sets fast lap the next lap at 1m46.999s and closes the gap to 1.9s.

Hamilton goes faster the next lap at 1m46.489s and then again at 1m45.656s on lap 47.

McLaren tells Vandoorne, "maximum focus now, let others make mistakes."

On lap 48 Hulkenberg pits again and the Renault is retired.

Hamilton complains that "something flapping on my left front tyre", but he continues in the lead.

On lap 50 Hamilton sets fast lap at 1m45.426s. Magnussen slows with an engine problem and retires in the pits.

On lap 54 Bottas sets fast lap at 1m45.405s.

On lap 55 Hamilton sets fast lap at 1m45.008s.

At lap 55 Hamilton continues to lead Ricciardo by 4.5 seconds, followed by Bottas (7.1s), Saint (18.5s), Perez (20.9s), Palmer (23.6s), Vandoorne (28.2s), Stroll (36.1s), Grosjean (38.4s) and Ocon (40.4s) in tenth place.

Hamilton, Ricciardo and Bottas continued around to complete lap 58 at the two hour mark, and the checkered flag flew to finish the race.



