Singapore GP - Friday - Practice Session 2 Report

Flying Man Dan

Daniel Ricciardo © The Cahier Archive

By Dan Knutson in Singapore

After setting the fastest lap time in Free Practice 1 for the Singapore Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo was really flying in FP2 as he clocked a lap nearly two seconds faster than his FP1 time. He was also half a second faster than his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen who wound up second.

The ambient temperature at the start of the 90-minute session was 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Centigrade) and the track temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Centigrade.) The humidity was 72 percent.

The line-up for the weekend was: Mercedes ‚Äì Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. Ferrari ‚Äì Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Williams Mercedes ‚Äì Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull TAG Heuer ‚Äì Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Force India Mercedes ‚Äì Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez. Renault ‚Äì Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer. Toro Rosso Ferrari ‚Äì Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz. Sauber Ferrari ‚Äì Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr. McLaren Honda ‚Äì Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button. Manor Mercedes ‚Äì Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon. Haas Ferrari ‚Äì Romain Grosjean and Esteban Gutierrez.

Ricciardo topped FP1 with a time of 1:42.489 on the ultra soft Pirelli slicks.

FP1 was held in sunlight, but now it was dark and the circuit was lit by floodlights.

"It doesn't really change too much," Ricciardo said of driving at night. "The visibility here is really good. Some areas, maybe the light is a tiny bit more dim than others but it's fine.

"During the night here it's cool with all the city, the lights and all that, it makes quite a spectacle. If we did the race in the day it would probably lose some of that, so I'm happy driving here at night. I don't think you're compromised with visibility anywhere. It's pretty well lit."

Magnussen was the first out onto the brightly lit track. Most drivers were using the super soft tires in the early going, including Ricciardo who clocked a 1:42.520 and then a 1:42.300 to retain the top spot. And Verstappen who slotted into second with a 1:42.996.

Then Verstappen improved to a 1:42.264. Ricciardo fought back with a 1:42.166. Verstappen answered that with a 1:42.077.

The order was now Verstappen, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Vettel, Vandoorne, Bottas. Alonso, Perez and Raikkonen 30 minutes into the session.

Now it was time for the ultra softs, and Bottas moved into second with a 1:42.104.

Hamilton claimed first with a 1:41.555. But moments later Ricciardo beat that with a 1:41.228. Verstappen's run on the ultras put him second with his 1:41.408. Ricciardo improved to 1:40.852. Trying to match that, Verstappen slid wide and tagged the wall.

"I brushed the wall," Verstappen radioed.

The top 10 half way through FP2 were: Ricciardo, Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Vandoorne, Alonso, Perez, Raikkonen and Ocon. All were on the ultra soft tires.

Vettel then oversteered into the barriers and ripped off an advertising board. So he did not get a chance to do any laps on the ultra soft tires and was currently 11th.

The tail end of the session was devoted to long runs on used tires, so the top 10 remained the same with Flying Man Dan out in front.



