Belgian GP - Saturday - Team Quotes

Mercedes GP

Lewis Hamilton (1st, 1:42.553): "I'm really happy and grateful. The past few weeks have been great and I've carried the positive energy from my holiday into this weekend. Until I crossed the line and got the pole I hadn't really realised that I had matched Michael's record. It's crazy to think that in 1996, when I was eleven years old, I came here to watch Michael - and now I've equalled his record. I'm honoured to be up there with him now and starting the second half of the season this strong is an amazing feeling. I have not really had any bad laps this weekend. But it's going to be tight tomorrow. Ferrari's race pace looked good yesterday, so I think it will be a lot closer tomorrow. The rundown to Turn 1 is short, but pole is still the best position to start from. I will try to make it work tomorrow."

Valtteri Bottas (3rd, 1:43.094): "First of all, congratulations to Lewis for his 68 poles, that's a mega achievement. Unfortunately, I didn't have the pace to fight for the pole today. I'm not sure about the reasons; I'm slightly confused as to why I haven't been able to get closer. We will need to look for a few more answers in the data. The balance in the car felt good, but I was lacking grip, so I was particularly struggling in the high-speed corners of sector two. I felt a lot more comfortable in the car with high fuel, so that's good for tomorrow. Driving the 2017 car around Spa is mega - it's so quick, I've never experienced anything like it. We are both starting in the top three, so as a team we will still try to achieve our target and that is a 1-2."

Andrew Shovlin: "We knew it would be a tough session with Ferrari very close to us in terms of ultimate performance. So it was a question of extracting every last bit of performance from the car in order to take pole position and we managed to do that. Congratulations first of all to Lewis, it's an incredible achievement to equal Michael's record. Lewis has been happy with the car all weekend, feeling very comfortable and progressively building up to that amazing lap in Q3. It hasn't been so straightforward for Valtteri, who was some way off in the cooler practice conditions this morning. But we made some changes to the car and he was finding time in himself throughout qualifying; even so, there is still a gap between the two cars, so we will go through the data to understand where that time is. Ferrari showed very impressive pace on the ultra-soft tyre during Friday's long runs and we are expecting a close race. We have chosen a lighter wing level than them, which will help us both attacking and defending in the first and third sectors, but it will be a close battle - as we can expect for the rest of the year - and we will be fighting as hard as we can."

Toto Wolff: "That was a mighty lap from Lewis and one worthy of equalling Michael's pole position record. Lewis has been on top form all weekend and it was a very special moment for him to take pole position number 68. It puts him in the strongest position for tomorrow's race - but it's only the first step. On Valtteri's side, it has been a trickier weekend for him. We made some changes to the car after FP3 and he made a step forward with every run in qualifying, finding more and more time. It was looking very close for the front row, then Sebastian got the tow from Kimi in the final sector that gave him the advantage. But overall, a good pair of starting positions and a good weekend so far, with our new specification engine performing well. But the hardest bit is still to come."

Red Bull-Tag Heuer

Max Verstappen (5th, 1:43.380): "I was really happy with my lap in Q3, it couldn't have been better to be honest as I feel I put everything together and got the best performance out of the car possible. I think the lap felt better than P5, last year I was P2 and I think it felt just as good this year, but I'm happy with the result anyway and would say it was a perfect qualifying. I am positively surprised we are so close to Ferrari, Lewis was way ahead but in the race I think we can be closer so perhaps a good result is possible. Our strength is in sector 2 so we will work even harder there to improve a bit but in general the balance of the car was great and that allowed me to execute a very good Qualifying session. Although the car felt good today I still think we need a bit of luck to do something special tomorrow. For now it looks like it will be a dry race so let's hope that changes overnight and I think then we can fight properly. On my fast laps I was concentrating too much but on my in lap I could see the orange crowd and smoke from all the fans, this is amazing to see. As I left the pit lane there was a guy on the fence in all orange waving me on, it's awesome."

Daniel Ricciardo (6th, 1:43.863): "We were a bit off in Q1 but I knew there was more time and then in Q2 we got closer to the pace that we needed. Unfortunately in Q3, when you really start to get everything out of it, we couldn't get much more. I felt like if I pushed more in one part of the track it killed me in another part so I didn't really feel we had the car to complete one lap at 100%. I just felt a little bit limited with the balance. But I'm going to be optimistic and say, if that's the case maybe that means we have got a more consistent car for the race. If we're not getting the peak out of the tyre maybe we can sustain a relatively good pace for longer than the others, so that's what I'm betting on."

Christian Horner, Sporting Director: "I think fifth and sixth were unfortunately the predictable outcome of today's Qualifying but both drivers delivered the maximum they could. Max in particular had a very strong last run, and in locking out the third row of the grid hopefully we can capitalise on any opportunities tomorrow. It should be an interesting race and there can always be a weather element here in Spa, you never know. With a huge amount of 'home' support and an enormous crowd that has turned out to support Max this weekend that's hopefully worth a few tenths too."

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel (2nd, 1:42.795):

Kimi Raikkonen (4th, 1:43.270):

Maurizio Arrivabene, Team Principal:

Force India-Mercedes

Sergio Perez (8th, 1:44.894): "I am a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3. I was close to Raikkonen in sector one, but when he aborted his lap in sector two I ended up being too close to him. As a result, I lost of a lot of aerodynamic load and that cost me a couple of tenths. I believe we had the pace to be ahead of the Renault today, but I still think we are in a good position for tomorrow. Spa is a place where anything can happen so it will be important to stay out of trouble and take the opportunities that come our way. The first lap can be really messy: not just in turn one but also at Les Combes, when the pack bunches up again. I think we can be strong tomorrow and I really hope we can get the result that the team deserves."

Esteban Ocon (9th, 1:45.006): "I think a better result was possible today. From Q2 onwards I started to lose some grip and we need to analyse and understand what happened. I was three tenths faster on my Q2 lap compared to Q3 so we didn't maximise things and I'm not totally satisfied. However, I feel confident about the race. The car is working well and we have a quick race car, especially in the first and final sectors. That will help us tomorrow. It's a track that encourages good racing and I think there will be opportunities tomorrow and some close battles."

Otmar Szafnauer, Chief Operating Officer: "We achieved the objective of getting both cars inside the top ten, which sets us up nicely for a strong race tomorrow. I don't think our final laps in Q3 were optimal and there was a bit more potential in the car, but the important thing is that we are well placed to score good points. We've focussed on setting the car up to race well and hopefully that will pay dividends tomorrow. The forecast suggests we will have similar weather tomorrow with a low risk of rain so if we can make a clean start we have every chance to convert our speed into a solid result for both cars."

Williams-Mercedes

Felipe Massa (16th, 1:45.823): "I'm so disappointed with the result. We're not competitive enough. I thought maybe the crash would have been a problem today but I managed to understand the balance and the car. The car is just not competitive so I'm pretty disappointed. Even before losing five positions on the grid, it's not a great start for the race tomorrow but racing is racing. We need to try everything we can and that's what I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Lance Stroll (18th, 1:46.915): "I had a broken rear endplate and it is just one of those things that happens. Unluckily that held me up so I couldn't get out for a second run in Q1 and my qualifying ended there. We need a quicker and more competitive car, as we just can't carry the speed that some other cars can and it is really costing us a lot on certain tracks. If I had got out there for my second run I would definitely have gone quicker, but I think it would have been tough to get out of Q1. It is very frustrating and not where we want to be, but we have got to keep working on the car. I just hope for a better day tomorrow, as we have long straights, overtaking is possible and you have got to be positive and hopeful."

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: "A disappointing result. Felipe obviously went into qualifying knowing that he would have a 5-place penalty. He was knocked out in Q1 in P16 and unfortunately on Lance's car, we had a failure on a part of the rear-wing which the mechanics tried to change in the very limited time available but we missed the cut."

McLaren-Honda

Fernando Alonso (11th, 1:45.090):

Stoffel Vandoorne (15th, 1:45.441):

Eric Boullier, Racing Director:

Yusuke Hasegawa, Honda:

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Renault

Carlos Sainz (14th, 1:45.374): "I'm a bit disappointed with ending up P14 in today's qualifying because we've had a good weekend up until now; I've been on it since FP1, always in the top ten and doing very good laps. Today's qualifying was more of the same ... we were starting to think a top ten qualifying was possible here, but when you see yourself only P14, it's quite frustrating. I think I extracted the maximum out of the car so we just need to keep pushing. We will see what we're capable of doing tomorrow – it's been a good weekend so far, so there's no reason to think we can't go forward! – and hopefully we can fish some points!"

Daniil Kvyat (17th, 1:46.028): "I haven't driven much this weekend, so it's not been easy – in this morning's FP3 we had an issue with the PU and I have to say the guys did a great job to get the engine changed in time for Quali! I tried to do the best lap I could but I wasn't feeling totally comfortable and we were only able to end up P17... I haven't even done a single long-run, so it's difficult to say what to expect for tomorrow. We also have a grid penalty so we will be starting from the back, but we will try our best and see where we end up."

James Key, Technical Director: "Today hasn't been the day we were looking for, we were more comfortable with our progress on Friday and generally ok this morning in FP3, at least with Carlos. We found the issues that stopped Daniil from running yesterday and had them corrected overnight only to have an engine failure just a few laps into the FP3 session. So, sadly for him, he's had no real reference points at all this weekend, no long-runs on the softer tryes or shorter runs on the Ultra Soft tyre prior to qualifying, so his weekend has been thoroughly compromised and the team apologizes to him for that. Of course, we'll try and do our best for him tomorrow from where we start after the penalty for the 5th PU. I'd like to thank all the mechanics, who so quickly changed Daniil's engine between the end of FP3 and the start of qualifying, enabling us to get the car out and cover two runs in Q1. It was an absolutely fantastic job and, as always, we know we can rely on them to turn it around when we have an emergency. For Carlos, we had a similar balance on the car to yesterday. Generally, it seemed to be okay in FP3 so we went through the programme as planned and got the information we needed from the session. In Quali, we looked okay in Q1 and we were in the top ten at that point, but we didn't make any progress beyond that point, Q1 was our quickest lap of the session and we couldn't seem to find an extra bit of performance for Q2. We will have to look at where we missed something there, but it means that we didn't progress to Q3 as hoped – we needed a few more tenths to do that today. We will now have a look into this and concentrate on what we do tomorrow from grid positions that are a little bit lower than expected and take it from there."

Haas-Ferrari

Romain Grosjean (12th, 1:45.133): "Yesterday we tried a few downforce levels and, clearly, we had one that was far too light and it made the car tricky to drive. Today I'm very happy with myself and the team. It was a hell of a lap in qualifying. I could've done better with the tow, but I wasn't quite close enough to the car in front of me to get the advantage on the straight line. The rest of the lap was pretty amazing. It's the best we could do, to be fair. The car felt OK setup-wise. I pushed really hard, but on the low-drag circuits we've been struggling a little bit. It's going to be a long race tomorrow with a lot happening. Nobody has real information about tire degradation and from the few laps I did yesterday on high fuel, the car felt OK. I'm looking forward to it."

Kevin Magnussen (13th, 1:45.400): "Qualifying was OK. The last run I didn't put the lap together, which was a bit of a shame. I don't think it would've changed so much anyway, but it's never so good when you don't get your lap together. In the end, I think the gap was too big to do anything. Only Romain was within reach, really. It's not a bad position for tomorrow's race to try and fight for points. Not a lot has to happen at the front to get us into the points. We don't really know how the car is in race trim, but we'll see tomorrow. I don't expect it to be too different from today. We should be able to fight for points."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "Yesterday we would've taken this result, but you always want more. This morning it looked good, and from yesterday we turned it around. Everybody did a great job. We ended up 12th and 13th and we were very close to 11th. Tomorrow, from these positions, we have free tire choice, so we'll see what we can do."

Renault

Nico Hulkenberg (7th, 1:44.982):

Jolyon Palmer (10th, No Time):

Alan Permane, Sporting Director:

Nick Chester, Technical Director:

Sauber-Ferrari

Marcus Ericsson (19th, 1:47.214):

Pascal Wehrlein (20th, 1:47.679):



