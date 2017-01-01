British GP - Sunday - Team Quotes

Red Bull-Tag Heuer

Max Verstappen (4th): "It is a positive day, I am happy to finish the race and get some solid points once again. We got a bit lucky with Seb's puncture at the end and I pitted to be safe as I knew I had enough room behind me. The front left didn't feel great and having seen what happened to the Ferrari we played it safe. If I had seen Kimi pit at the end I may have stayed out to try and get a jump on him but we made the precautionary stop to make sure we finished. With a lot of fast rights here it takes its toll on the front left so we knew there would be issues late on. At the beginning I knew I was quite a bit slower than Seb so I just did my best to stay in front and have some fun, it was the only thing I could do and luckily he didn't manage to pass me on track, after that little battle my race became a bit lonely. Our pace was pretty good and the car felt competitive during the race, it felt better than it did in qualifying so now we need to understand why we struggled yesterday. Fourth is a good result, probably one place better than we expected which is always nice. We have some upgrades coming in Hungary which I am hoping will make some steps towards being able to fight with the top two teams."

Daniel Ricciardo (5th): "I hope they showed a lot of that on TV. I just felt like the whole race I was overtaking cars and I hope the fans enjoyed it. We made up a chunk of positions early on and then I got a bit greedy, went off track and ended up at the back again. It was great fun coming back through the field and I gave it everything. I caught Hulkenberg with a few laps to go and then Seb had his issue which handed me fifth, so danke Sebastian. I've been really happy with how I've been putting my Sundays together for the last handful of races, it's been strong and to get fifth from the back today I really couldn't ask for more. Last week I was the hunted and this week the hunter, I love the fight of this sport and today I felt I could really enjoy that. I would give this race ten out of ten in terms of fun. I think you could say that in the last six races the Honey Badger has certainly shown up on Sunday and it's been great fun."

Christian Horner, Sporting Director: "It was a great performance from both of our drivers at Silverstone today. Max thankfully ran to the finish and provided a lot of entertainment in his rigorous defence in his duel with Sebastian which was firm but fair racing. Stopping early on a one stop strategy we always thought the tyres would be quite marginal at the end. As soon as we saw Kimi having issues with his tyre, without being able to have track position on him, we decided to make the stop and Max did a good job in bringing the car home and seeing the chequered flag for the first time since Monte Carlo. Daniel's recovery drive today was excellent, making a lot of places in the early laps he then lost out at Luffield and had to do it all again and to go from 20th to fifth was a great turnaround from yesterday's problems."

Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen (3rd): "My race wasn't going too bad until a few laps before the end. I suddenly had the problem, my front left tire let go with no warning; the air stayed in the tire but the rubber part, came off. It's disappointing because without that issue the second place was secured, and we deserved a better result. We had made some changes to the car and they seemed to have improved the feeling. When it's like this you are confident and you can push; I hope that it will be a similar story in the future races. However, today we were lacking a little bit of speed against our rivals. We did what we could but obviously there's some work to be done to catch up the Mercedes in places like this. This is definitely not our strongest type of circuit. I'm interested to see what happens in the next race, I guess the Hungarian track should suit our car better."

Sebastian Vettel (7th): "It was a difficult race. The brakes got fire on the grid and I think this is the reason why I had no grip at the start: they were too hot. During the last laps, after the problem with the front left tire, I tried to get the car back and recover some points. It was difficult today because I was stuck at the beginning behind Max, but I am not the one to judge what happened between him and me. After that I think the pace was good, considering the fact that I was on the Soft tires. Valtteri was on other compound, the Supersofts, so it was clear that he would have been strong. Today was not a great day, but we'll see what happens in Hungary, on a different track."

Maurizio Arrivabene, Team Principal: "Even if the reasons are obvious, complaining about losing a second and a fourth place is not Ferrari's style. Today, the hard fact is that we lost a lot of points in both the Constructors' and Drivers' championships. We leave here, set on improving quickly, with humility and determination."

Force India-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (8th): "I had a brilliant start – it felt like four wheel drive and I moved up a couple of positions, but I lost out to Hulkenberg at the end of the first lap. After that, I had a good battle with my teammate for most of the afternoon and the team let us race – just like Canada. Sergio was fast and giving me pressure, but I was able to stay ahead. It's very satisfying to see us score points again with both cars. Our consistency is our strength this year – on all tracks we are there with good speed and scoring points. We need to keep this up in the second half of the year."

Sergio Perez (9th): "It's been a difficult race and I have a feeling we didn't get to demonstrate our true pace. We should have finished higher, but in the end we still bring home points with both cars. I had a poor start and that compromised the rest of the afternoon, because I couldn't recover from it. Silverstone is one of the most difficult tracks on which to overtake, and even though I spent all my race within DRS range of Esteban, I never had a real opportunity to pass him. Being so close to the car in front damaged my tyres and cost me lots of downforce so there was nothing I could do. You can look back at the race and think of things that could have been done differently, but it's always easy to say this after the race. As we get to the half-way point in the season, I feel very positive about our performance. We have been doing really well as a team and I hope we can get back to our real level in the next race and after the break."

Dr. Vijay Mallya, Team Principal: "It's very satisfying to see both our cars finish inside the points at our home race. We've added six important points to our tally and strengthened our fourth place in the championship. It was a straightforward race from our perspective with Esteban getting the jump on Checo at the start. From there it was line astern to the flag with both drivers following similar one-stop strategies. Keeping up this consistency is important and, as we reach the half-way point of the season, I'm feeling very proud of what we have achieved from the first ten races. I have equally high hopes for the rest of the season as we continue to develop the VJM10."

Williams-Mercedes

Felipe Massa (10th): "I'm definitely happy with the race after starting 14th, having had a very good start and opening lap, to finish 10th. For sure the most difficult part of the race was overtaking the Force Indias at the end. I was quicker, but maybe not quick enough to have the opportunity to overtake. I'm still not happy with the qualifying yesterday. When you start out of position things are a lot more difficult than they should be so today maybe we could have fought for more points. Unfortunately, starting 14th didn't allow us to do that, but I'm happy with my race. We just need to make sure our starting position is better in the next race."

Lance Stroll (16th): "It was not a good race for us. The start was good and I moved up to P12. The first stint was also okay, and then also at the start of the second stint things weren't bad. But then we picked up some damage on the car, which I believe was a broken barge board. I started to feel something was wrong, we suspected it was the tyres and so I stopped again. However, this was for nothing really as it just got worse from there. I just brought the car home but some damage on the car destroyed our race. Now I'm just looking forward to Hungary."

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: "We had planned to do a one-stop, starting on the soft tyre. From 14th and 15th that looked like the best way to try and gain some places. The race went reasonably to plan, the only issue was that the supersoft didn't degrade in the way we had hoped for those around us in the first stint, as then we would have had an advantage in the closing stages. Felipe was able to challenge the two Force Indias at the end, but couldn't overtake. Lance drove a good, solid race, but he suffered some bodywork damage, at which point he was losing too much laptime and was degrading the rear tyres. We pitted for another set, but it was a struggle to the finish. Overall, it's a disappointing result at our home race. The car was quicker than our result would indicate. We need to learn from this experience and be better next time."

McLaren-Honda

Stoffel Vandoorne (11th): "It's a shame to once again finish just outside the points – but there are plenty of positives to take away from this weekend. The pace we showed in the race today was very encouraging: to run as close as we did to both Force Indias and a Williams on a circuit like this is a real positive. Not everything went perfectly in the race – my pit-stop didn't go too smoothly, so I came out side-by-side with Felipe and lost a position. That was a shame, because there was definitely a chance to finish ahead of him because our pace was very similar to his. So, unfortunately, no points – but today was very encouraging, and I'm sure our time will come."

Fernando Alonso (DNF, Engine): "It was a difficult weekend for us, starting last with the penalties; then in the race, when I was following a group of cars, I had another issue. Hopefully, it hasn't done any damage to the engine and we'll be able to keep using it in the future. Stoffel was 11th today, so I think we weren't quick enough to be in the points today and I think I could have ended up 13th or 14th, so the retirement is a little bit less painful than it would be if we'd lost a points finish. Now I'm looking ahead to Hungary, which should be a better weekend for us."

Eric Boullier, Racing Director: "From the back of the grid Fernando made a strong start, carving his way through the backmarkers, and was holding a solid 13th place by one-third distance. Meanwhile Stoffel was holding a steady ninth place. It was therefore disappointing when Fernando was forced to retire on lap 35, as a result of a drop in fuel pressure that led to a loss of power. We're still investigating the cause of that failure. With 10 laps to go, Stoffel was locked in a battle for 10th place with Felipe. In the end his hopes of scoring a world championship point were to come to naught, but his was a solid and impressive drive nonetheless. From here we go to the Hungaroring, over whose many twists and turns, linked as they are by short straights, we hope to be a little more competitive."

Yusuke Hasegawa, Honda: "This weekend ended on a frustrating note as Stoffel just missed out on a world championship point at our home race. Up until today, things had been looking up and we had been showing some encouraging pace. Stoffel started his race from a good position and he showed competitive pace in the midfield throughout the race. He pushed as hard as possible so therefore it was disappointing that he finished 11th, just outside of the points. Although Fernando had to start from the back of the grid, he improved his position during the first part of the race, and was close to Stoffel. Sadly, he had a fuel system-related issue and had to retire from the race. We're now investigating the cause. Having said this, I still think we leave Silverstone with some positivity. We had improved pace and our competiveness has also improved over the past few races. Next up is Hungary which is a track that suits our package better, so I hope we can have a good race. We'll continue our best efforts towards scoring some points at the next round."

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Renault

Haas-Ferrari

Kevin Magnussen (12th): "I felt the Toro Rosso hit my tire at the start, but nothing happened. Fortunately, there was no puncture. I just didn't quite get the first lap. It was always going to be difficult when you start on the reverse strategy on the harder tire. That first stint kind of kept me out of the points. The pace was good in the car, I just had to do a long stint on the tires and wait for the guys in front to pit and then put in a lot of good lap times. I came back a bit at the end, but it wasn't enough. Whenever you're fighting outside of the points, it's never that interesting. Still, I'll take the positives. We were quick and had good pace in the race."

Romain Grosjean (13th): "Tough day in the office. We didn't have much pace today with either tire. I got stuck in traffic initially, which killed the supersoft. I pitted for the softs, and again, traffic all the way. We tried a gamble at the end putting new supersofts on, hoping that something would happen at the front, but nothing did. We just need to understand why our race pace wasn't as good as it was in qualifying and go from there."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "It's been an average weekend. We didn't get in the points, but Kevin's race pace was good. We lost a few positions at the start and that's where we ended up. Again, we had a similar race pace to all our competitors – we were just in a worse spot. I'm still confident in our car. In the midfield, we can battle. This time we were just at the lower end of our group. It changes around every weekend. It's not what we wanted, but still, we finished with both cars. On we go to Hungary."

Renault

Sauber-Ferrari

Marcus Ericsson (14th): "It was a fairly good race for me. I maximized the performance of the car and my lap times were decent, especially during the second half of the race. Of course we want to be higher up and fight for points, but our pace was not competitive enough for that this weekend. We did manage to make the best of it – the team did a good job in improving the car set-up throughout our stay in Silverstone. We have to keep pushing now in order to have a stronger weekend in Budapest."

Pascal Wehrlein (17th): "The race did not go as we hoped it would. When the safety car came out at the beginning of the race, we made the decision to complete the mandatory pit stop and change to medium tyres. I then returned to the pit one lap later in order to switch to soft tyres, with the goal to drive on them until the end of the race. Unfortunately the tyres lost more and more grip, due to which I had to change again. I hope that we have a better weekend in Budapest."



