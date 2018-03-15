Lowe says Kubica comparisons not right

Paddy Lowe has hit back at claims Robert Kubica is a faster driver than both of Williams' 2018 race drivers.

After a seven year absence due to permanent injury, Kubica is back in F1 this year but only with the reserve driver role.

But he was reportedly quicker than both Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin in Barcelona testing, potentially endangering their places.

Williams technical boss Paddy Lowe doesn't want to hear it.

"I don't want to answer that question. I find that it's simply not worthy of an answer," he said.

The team has hailed the intelligence of newcomer Sirotkin, who according to Lowe will be a better benchmark for the teenager Stroll.

"Lance is still very young but already on a completely different level to twelve months ago," said Lowe.

And he said the arrival of Sirotkin puts Stroll's place "in a different context".

"It was almost too difficult for him to think 'My job is to be as strong as Felipe (Massa)'," Lowe added.

(GMM)