Drivers slam Fuji date change for Alonso

Other drivers have hit out at a calendar tweak that means Fernando Alonso can now contest the full sports car world championship in 2018.

Earlier, the McLaren driver looked set to skip the Fuji round of the world endurance series due to a clash with a grand prix.

But series organisers have now moved the Fuji date -- making it clash instead with races that affect other drivers on the world endurance circuit.

"It's a shame that a race is changed for one driver when the change hurts so many other drivers who have contracts in place," Alonso's former teammate Jenson Button, now a Super GT driver in Japan, said on Twitter.

Sports car driver Olivier Pla added: "Many thanks WEC, your lack of consideration and respect for the drivers who had a contract the same weekend is unbelievable.

"I'm sure I will be not the only one to be (not) impressed with what you did."

And Andre Lotterer said: "Wouldn't it have been a lot easier for everyone if Alonso would just miss a F1 race? Is that going to change much for him?"

(GMM)