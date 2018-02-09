FEBRUARY 9, 2018
F1 will still feature pretty girls says Carey
Chase Carey has revealed he was not opposed to the concept of F1 'grid girls'.
The sport's new owner Liberty Media has been widely criticised for ending the decades-long tradition.
"I think the reaction was what we expected," F1 chief executive Carey told multiple media outlets.
"Actually if you just left it up to me personally, I like the grid girls," he said. "But it's not a decision for me, it's a decision for fans."
And he said too many of those fans thought the grid girls concept was "exploitative".
Some, however, think the move has taken a big bite out of F1's glamorous side.
Carey insisted: "We're going to maintain glamour. We're going to continue to have pretty girls at races. But I think you have to continue to evolve."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
