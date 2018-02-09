Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019

Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019.

But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully fledged Indycar effort.

"He wants to return and maybe he will do it in 2019," Brown is quoted by Spain's AS newspaper.

"It depends on him, it depends on how the calendar looks, but he wants to go back and win it."

But Brown said McLaren itself needs to be fully focused on F1.

"With everything that is happening in F1 we have to make sure that we are in a good position in 2021," he said.

"I need to be finding more partners for our F1 team, so any time I am trying to do something related to Indy is time not spent prioritising McLaren in F1."

(GMM)