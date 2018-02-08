Rosberg still not thinking of F1 comeback

Nico Rosberg insists he is still not giving any thoughts to a potential racing comeback.

Days after winning the 2016 world championship, the German stunned the motor sport world by suddenly quitting both Mercedes and formula one.

And he now tells Bunte magazine: "I have not ever felt the desire for a comeback as a racing driver."

The 32-year-old said his mind is instead focused on potentially adding more children to his young family.

"I'm all for having a football team," the father of two daughters smiled. "There is really nothing that has overwhelmed me."

But he admitted that the real decision is his wife Vivian's, after she suffered difficult pregnancies in the past.

"The decision is therefore entirely up to her," Rosberg confirmed.

(GMM)