Liberty doing everything wrong says Ecclestone

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has lashed out at the sport's new owners Liberty Media.

The 87-year-old said last week that he strongly disagrees with Liberty's decision to ban grid girls.

But he has now told Sonntagsblick newspaper: "So far I have not seen a single thing that makes sense.

"They are doing almost everything wrong," Ecclestone charged.

One theory is that Liberty - whose F1 operations are being run by Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches - is making a deliberate effort to erase the entire Ecclestone legacy.

"That's the way it appears," Ecclestone agreed.

