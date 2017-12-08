DECEMBER 8, 2017
Vettel says Formula E not the future
Sebastian Vettel says he has no interest in Formula E.
The all-electric series has been increasing in popularity, and now has many car manufacturers, top sponsors and ex-F1 drivers on the grid.
But quadruple world champion Vettel insisted: "To me, this is not the future.
"E-mobility is currently very popular in the world, but anyone who is honest and identifies with motor racing does not think much of Formula E," he told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
"The cars are not very fast and many drivers who drive there tell me that the driving is not very exciting," the Ferrari driver added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
EXTREME PRESSURE GOT TO VETTEL IN 2017 SAYS HAMILTON
F1 CRAZY TO SLOW VERSTAPPEN DOWN SAYS ROSSI
HAAS COULD AGREE MASERATI DEAL FOR 2018
VETTEL SAYS FORMULA E NOT THE FUTURE
SON OF HONDA FOUNDER SYMPATHISES WITH ALONSO
GASLY RECALLS NEAR-FATAL 2016 CRASH
KALTENBORN QUESTIONS DECISION TO OUST WEHRLEIN