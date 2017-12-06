DECEMBER 6, 2017
No Nascar move for Kvyat
European Nascar chief Jerome Galpin has played down suggestions Daniil Kvyat is set to move to the series next year.
We revealed this week that Kvyat, the Toro Rosso refugee, tested a European Nascar during the "recruitment tests" at Italy's Franciacorta circuit.
Galpin told France's Auto Hebdo: "He enjoyed driving the car without these extra systems that are in formula one.
"But they were tests purely for pleasure. Daniil is still focused on a career in formula one, and his plans do not include moving to a Nascar series," Galpin added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
TEAMS MUST HANDLE BUDKOWSKI-STYLE WORK BANS SAYS TODT
NO NASCAR MOVE FOR KVYAT
BOTTAS NOT REALLY HAPPY WITH 2017
NEW HARD TYRE IS INSURANCE SAYS PIRELLI
ROSBERG NOT SURPRISED FERRARI LOST IN 2017
SCHUMACHER WOULD LOVE TO ATTEND FIA EVENT
KEEPING SAUBER SECRET DIFFICULT SAYS LECLERC