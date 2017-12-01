DECEMBER 1, 2017
Mallya fears death in Indian jail
Vijay Mallya says he fears being murdered if he is put in an Indian jail.
Over a corruption case, the Indian government wants to extradite the Force India team owner and boss from Britain.
And the Times of India reports that Mallya is arguing to a London court that he fears being murdered, citing a case involving a female prisoner in June.
Mallya's legal team also said "torture in Indian jails" is another strong argument against extradition.
"He fears for his life in case he is sent back", a source said.
But an official insisted: "The UK court will take into account a sovereign guarantee given by the government of India that Vijay Mallya would be kept in a safe jail environment at Arthur Road jail (in Mumbai)."
(GMM)
