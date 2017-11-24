NOVEMBER 24, 2017
Liberty eyes track changes to improve racing
Max Verstappen does not think Liberty Media should push for fundamental changes to be made to the circuits.
A report is circulating that claims the sport's new owner thinks the racing would be better if there were more hairpins, wider tracks and a different asphalt type.
But Red Bull driver Verstappen said in Abu Dhabi: "I think we have to focus first on the cars, not the tracks.
"I think this year compared to last year you can see it's more difficult to follow, so I think we first have to address that."
And amid Liberty's apparent push to make fundamental changes, F1 purist Sebastian Vettel said his main wish is that "everybody calms down".
"Some races are boring, so what?" he said.
"I don't think we need another new record for overtaking in every race. Overtaking should be an achievement and there's a difficult balance, but as I said, sometimes you should just relax and calm down and accept a boring race," the Ferrari driver said.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
RENAULT TURNS UP POWER FOR FINALE
LIBERTY EYES TRACK CHANGES TO IMPROVE RACING
2018 MCLAREN CHASSIS TO BE 100PC EVOLUTION
LIBERTY WANTS COPENHAGEN RACE?
MAGNUSSEN HOPES 2018 TYRES LESS SENSITIVE
MASSA KNOWS IDENTITY OF WILLIAMS SUCCESSOR
ERICSSON ADMITS CONCERN ABOUT LOSING SEAT
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE BEGINNING OF THE END
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS