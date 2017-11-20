NOVEMBER 20, 2017
Gov't not involved in Dutch GP bid yet
Dutch sports minister Bruno Bruins says the government will "wait" before getting involved in a grand prix bid.
Last week, a feasibility study concluded that there is "no reason" why Zandvoort should not host F1 in the future.
But the source Dutch News reports that Bruins told parliament that the study was merely an "initial exploration". He will therefore not ask the Dutch sports ministry for advice.
Bruins said the next step must be talks between Zandvoort, Liberty and the FIA. "I will wait for that to happen," he added.
(GMM)
