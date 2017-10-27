OCTOBER 27, 2017
Grosjean moves on after shutup video
Romain Grosjean says he has moved on after being told to "shutup" during last Sunday's US grand prix.
The Haas driver has earned a reputation for complaining vociferously on the radio about his car and rivals.
In Austin, Grosjean asked to retire the car in the closing stages due to suffering tyre problems, and was interrupted during one tirade by team boss Gunther Steiner who told the Frenchman to "shutup".
When asked about it, Grosjean said in Mexico: "I will not comment on anything.
"We solved the problem and everything is now in order.
"I will only say this -- if you summarise everything I said over 30 laps in one video, it sounds very sharp.
"So I was a little shocked when I heard it because it was actually quite different.
"At one stage I was afraid for my safety, because one of the tyres was completely worn out and the team didn't know because the sensor didn't work," Grosjean explained.
"But I have since discussed everything with Gunther," he added.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
HULKENBERG HAS NO PROBLEM WITH FAST TEAMMATE SAINZ
LIBERTY SET TO UNVEIL 2021 ENGINE RULES
FIA EXPECTED VERSTAPPEN APOLOGY
GROSJEAN MOVES ON AFTER SHUTUP VIDEO
SAINZ DENIES IMPROVING IMAGE AFTER RENAULT SWITCH
OCON UPS MEXICO SECURITY AFTER DEATH THREATS
ALONSO NOT DENYING DAYTONA COULD BE LE MANS PRELUDE