Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off?

Daniil Kvyat's F1 return this weekend could be fleeting.

The Russian was recently stepped down by Toro Rosso team owner Red Bull, making way for the debut of Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

But as Gasly heads to Japan this weekend to fight for the Super Formula title, Kvyat is returning to action.

He will be teamed in Austin by Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley, who is replacing the Renault-bound Carlos Sainz.

But there are rumours that after Austin, when Gasly returns from Japan, New Zealander Hartley could stay at Toro Rosso for the rest of 2017.

"I do not understand the political games of formula one very well," Boris Shulmeystera, a Russian motor racing promoter, told Championat.

"But judging from what is known, I do worry about Daniil," he said.

"It is a pity that such a talented driver is first transferred from the senior to the junior team, and from then on his quest for survival began."

