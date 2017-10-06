Alonso not commenting on Catalonia issue

Fernando Alonso is refusing to weigh into the political turmoil in Spain.

In his native country, an argument is raging between the region of Catalonia - which is seeking independence - and the Spanish government.

"Everyone has his own opinion," Alonso said at Suzuka, "but I prefer not to get involved. That is my position."

According to the Spanish sports daily Diario Sport, Alonso had a similar response when asked about the progress of his 2018 McLaren-Renault contract.

"There's nothing new to say for now," he said.

(GMM)