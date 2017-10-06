OCTOBER 6, 2017
Alonso not commenting on Catalonia issue
Fernando Alonso is refusing to weigh into the political turmoil in Spain.
In his native country, an argument is raging between the region of Catalonia - which is seeking independence - and the Spanish government.
"Everyone has his own opinion," Alonso said at Suzuka, "but I prefer not to get involved. That is my position."
According to the Spanish sports daily Diario Sport, Alonso had a similar response when asked about the progress of his 2018 McLaren-Renault contract.
"There's nothing new to say for now," he said.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: OCTOBER 6, 2017F1 WANTS GERMANY ON CALENDAR SAYS CAREY
PRACTICE 2 REPORT - SOAKED
ALONSO NOT COMMENTING ON CATALONIA ISSUE
BOTTAS STRUGGLE IS MERCEDES FAULT SAYS LAUDA
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
MASSA QUESTIONS KUBICA-DI RESTA SHOOTOUT
DRIVERS ADMIT 2017 MERCEDES DIFFICULT TO DRIVE
VERSTAPPEN FEELS BETTER AFTER MALAYSIA ILLNESS
VERSTAPPEN HOPES FOR MAGIC RENAULT BUTTON IN 2018
ERICSSON SAYS WEIGHT HELD HIM BACK IN 2017
SAINZ NOT PLANNING FOR 2019 SEASON YET
MCLAREN CAN WIN WITH RENAULT POWER SAYS ALONSO
DRIVERS CONFIDENT OF FERRARI TURBO FIX
2018 CARS WILL BE READY WITH HALO SAYS STEINER
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - ANTICIPATION
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS