Perez signs with Force India for 2018

Sergio Perez has extended his driver contract to continue to drive with Force India-Mercedes for the 2018 season.

Sergio Perez said, "Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority. It's a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I'm proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come. The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One. In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together."

Vijay Mallya, Force India Team Principal said, "Sergio has played an important role in our success story over the last few years. Since joining us in 2014, he has matured to become one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid. His track record speaks for itself as the most successful Force India driver ever with four podiums. Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One."