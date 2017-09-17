SEPTEMBER 17, 2017
Porsche should enter F1 says Haug
Norbert Haug has urged Porsche to enter formula one.
Recently, with the famous VW-owned carmaker announcing its decision to quit Le Mans, Porsche has been linked with a 2021 F1 engine foray -- and even a potential Red Bull buyout.
"I can imagine that very well and from my point of view formula one would be a great fit for Porsche," Haug, the former Mercedes F1 chief, told Speed Week.
"Like Audi, they can either spend EUR 250 million in prototypes or join Mercedes with a far more cost-effective move in formula one. If successful, the international media and audience exposure is unequalled," he added.
"Porsche did an incredible job with its LMP1 prototype, had an excellent engine and car concept, and therefore demonstrated its competence for a commitment in formula one," said Haug.
(GMM)
