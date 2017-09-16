Rosberg to help Kubica's F1 comeback

Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has joined Robert Kubica's management team.

The German announced on Twitter that he is "excited to be working with Robert" on his "return to F1".

Rosberg was on the grid when the now 32-year-old Pole last raced in F1 in 2010, but since retiring has been open to new opportunities within motor racing.

Sport Bild said Rosberg, also 32, will share responsibilities for the former Renault and BMW driver's attempt to come back to F1 with Kubica's long-time manager Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Kubica was hoping to return from his permanent injuries with Renault next year, but is now linked with a potential move to Williams for 2018.

He said: "It's fantastic to work with Nico. We've known each other since childhood and he'll now be a big help with my formula one comeback."

(GMM)