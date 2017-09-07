SEPTEMBER 7, 2017
No serious interest in 11th, 12th teams spots says Todt
F1 looks set to stay at just ten teams for now.
Recently, FIA president Jean Todt confirmed reports that a couple of groups have expressed interest in filling the last two team places in pitlane.
"If a large manufacturer wants to come in, that is easy," said the Frenchman. "If it is an independent team, we would have to take a closer look."
It now appears as if the interest expressed recently was indeed by parties proposing to launch smaller, independent teams.
Todt said: "Yes, there are enquiries, but nothing that I would describe as serious.
"We now have ten teams and a good world championship, but ideally we would have 12 teams as is allowed in the current agreements.
"If we would get to the point where a serious request is made, as was the case with Gene Haas, then we would make a new tender," he added.
(GMM)
