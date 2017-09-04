SEPTEMBER 4, 2017
F1 officials too conservative in rain says Horner
Christian Horner has criticised F1 officials for acting "too conservatively" during Saturday's rain-affected qualifying session at Monza.
The local and international audience reacted with frustration as race control repeatedly delayed in 15 minute increments the qualifying session due to rain.
"To be honest, I think they acted very conservatively. I would say too conservatively," Red Bull boss Horner said.
"Formula one is not a sport that requires exceptionally normal weather.
"From a safety standpoint it is understandable that there was some caution in this instance, but we could have got back onto the track a lot sooner," he added.
Asked if he will bring up the topic at the next F1 strategy group meeting, however, Horner said: "I think this is more an internal matter for the FIA."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SPECIAL HALO COLOUR FOR TITLE LEADER SAYS TODT
BOTTAS STAYING AT MERCEDES IN 2018 SAYS LAUDA
MCLAREN POISED TO ANNOUNCE 2018 RENAULT DEAL
HAMILTON WANTS TO KNOW SCHUMACHER CONDITION
PREGNANT WILLIAMS TO MISS LAST RACES OF 2017
FERRARI EMBARRASSING AT MONZA SAYS MARCHIONNE
WOLFF ADMITS HAVING COFFEE WITH VERSTAPPEN
F1 OFFICIALS TOO CONSERVATIVE IN RAIN SAYS HORNER