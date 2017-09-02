Ocon clash doesn't affect contract talks says Perez

Sergio Perez is hoping clarity over his future is now only a fortnight away.

At Monza, just a week after their huge falling out over their latest collisions at Spa, Perez and his teammate Sergio Perez said they have moved on.

But Mexican Perez told Spain's Diario Sport that tension remains.

"It bothers me, because it's not a good situation," he said.

"The important thing is that we are already looking ahead. The air has been cleared and we have to move on."

However, Force India has admitted it is struggling to handle the situation, banning the pair from going wheel-to-wheel and warning that it is prepared to impose race bans.

At the same time, Perez and his Mexican sponsors are yet to sign up with Force India for 2018.

"All of this does not change anything with that," Perez insisted. "The situation is the same as before."

Indeed, Perez earlier said he expects to know about his future by Singapore.

"Yes. I expect to know in Singapore," he said at Monza.

"I'm not in a hurry either although it cannot take much longer. I think in Singapore we should already have something signed or, at the very least, have something very clear."

(GMM)