SEPTEMBER 1, 2017
Massa not ruling out Formula E switch
Felipe Massa is not ruling out a switch in the future to Formula E.
In fact, the Brazilian looked set to switch to the electric single seater series for 2017 before Valtteri Bottas suddenly vacated his Williams seat.
Massa said at Monza: "After I decided to retire from F1 I did a test with Jaguar.
"I think it's a fantastic series and I see a great future when I decide to stop F1," he added.
Rumours are swirling that Williams could replace Massa with Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz or Sergio Perez for 2018.
Massa, 36, told Brazil's Globo: "I feel like I'm still competitive and so that is motivating.
"But it is true that I do not want to stay in F1 to be at the back of the grid."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
HAMILTON ADMITS WANTING NEW MERCEDES DEAL
FERRARI SNUBS MONTEZEMOLO AT MONZA
ALONSO TO DECIDE FUTURE AFTER HONDA TALKS
MASSA NOT RULING OUT FORMULA E SWITCH
SYMONDS TO HELP WRITE 2021 RULES
VILLENEUVE SAYS NO'TO PODIUM INTERVIEW JOB
NO PANIC DESPITE LATE CONTRACT SAYS BOTTAS
LECLERC SET FOR 2018 F1 DEBUT?
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE WRONG CARS
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS